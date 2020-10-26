Only an audacious offer from Asante Kotoko can lure Shafiu Mumuni - Agent reveals

Black Stars B captain, Shafiu Mumuni

The agent of highly-rated Ghanaian striker, Shafiu Mumuni, Ebo Kwaitoo has revealed that only a whopping offer from Asante Kotoko can convince the player to sign for them.

The Porcupine Warriors are a huge favorite of the Black Stars B striker according to multiple reports in the local media.



Shafiu Mumuni is currently a free agent following the expiration of his deal with Ashantigold FC and according to Ebo Kwaitoo, the player has a list of his most preferred destinations.



“When we met Asante Kotoko earlier, we told them that the player prefers a move to Europe first and if that does not materialize, he has North Africa or Asia next on the list. The Ghana league ranks last on his list,” his agent told Kumasi FM.



Ebo Kwaitoo went further to explain that the player failed to secure a move to Greek side Apollon Smirnis because of the Coronavirus travel restrictions while also revealing that a move to Spain fell through for the same reasons.

Kwaitoo, therefore, insisted that only an audacious bid can turn the head of Shafiu to play for Asante Kotoko.



“It is up to Kotoko to convince the player that they are the right place for Shafiu Mumuni. They should come with a mouthwatering offer and maybe he will consider,” Ebo Kwaitoo revealed.



Asante Kotoko is currently recruiting players to bolster their squad ahead of the new season.



Maxwell Konadu’s side will compete for honors in the domestic competitions while also featuring in the CAF Champions League.