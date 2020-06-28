Sports News

Only ‘dreamer’ Togbe Afede can interpret his dreams, we wish him well- NCC's PRO

Board Chairman of Accra Hearts of Oak, Togbe Afede XIV has received the backing of the National Chapters Committee ( NCC) to help achieve his vision, but first, he must interpret his aspirations well to the understanding of the fanbase, NCC Public Relations Officer, Kobby Jones has revealed.

Togbe Afede in a recent interview on GTV Sports Plus outlined his grand plan for the club and how eager he is to see the 2000 CAF Champions League Winners become dominant once again.



The Board Chairman urged fans to rally behind the board and management as they take this new path to glory land.



Speaking in an interview with Takoradi based Skyy Power FM, Kobby Jones revealed that they are basically unaware of the exact plans of the board to drive the club forward.



He suggested that it will be best that the board chairman explains his vision for the club, but noted that the supporters wish him well.

“The vision of our Board Chairman Togbe Afede XIV is good news. Our prayer is that his dreams (visions) would come to fruition,” Kobby Jones told Skyy Power FM.



“What we know is that, it is only the dreamer [the vision bearer] who can interpret his dream, So, as for our group, we are just supporters, we support the team, so whatever will bring progress to the club, we support it,” he remarked.



“Though we have our NCC Chairman as our rep on the Board, whether our suggestions through him would be accepted by the Board is another matter altogether.



“We can only wish that the dreams of our father [Togbe Afede XIV] will come to pass,” Kobby Jones concluded.

