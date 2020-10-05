Opare Addo backs coach Odoom to end Hearts of Oak’s league title drought

Communications Director of Accra Hearts of Oak, Kwame Opare Addo

Communications Director of Accra Hearts of Oak, Kwame Opare Addo has backed coach Edward Nii Odoom to end the club’s Ghana Premier League title drought in the upcoming season.

The coach is reported to have said that their target for the season is to win the league for the first time in over a decade. The last time the Phobians were crowned champions was in 2009.



“Odoom predicting that we will win the league, shows the direction we want to go. It shows the kind of work we should all accept and aim towards. If you aim to be third, fourth, fifth or in the middle of the table, you can approach the system in any manner.”

“But if our aim is to win the league then it means our preparations must be key. The support needed is already coming from the management, board and the fans. So, if the players contribute their quota on the pitch after everything has been provided, I don’t see why we should not be able to go for the title,” he said.