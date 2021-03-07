Opoku Agyemang steals a point for Medeama in draw against Berekum Chelsea

Striker, Prince Opoku Agyemang

Prince Opoku Agyemang scored his second goal for Medeama on his return to the Ghana Premier League in their 1-1 stalemate at Berekum Chelsea on Sunday.

The 28-year old pulled the parity for the visitors on 72nd minute to cancel court Stephen Amankonah opener as they shared the spoils at the Golden City.



Amankonah continued his fine goalscoring form with a sleek opener on 21 minutes.



The striker capitalized on a defensive miscommunication between Patrick Yeboah, Ibrahim Yaro and Baba Musah to punish the visitors.



The home side continued to dominate in the first half with several opportunities being wasted.



Medeama return from the break fortified and took the game to the home side.



Rashid Nortey was a delight to watch as he put up another remarkable display on the road.

Eric Kwakwa intercepted a through ball and squeezed a pass to Prince Opoku Agyemang who connected beautifully for his second goal of the campaign.



Agyemang could have rattled in at least two more goals but fluffed the opportunity in a goal melee situations in the second half.



The two teams settled for a pulsating 1-1 draw at the dreaded Golden City Park.



Medeama move to third on the table with 27 points from 17 games to end the first half of the season.



Chelsea are 12th on the league standings.