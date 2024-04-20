Opoku Nti advises Prosper Ogum to step aside as Kotoko head coach

Kotoko coach, Prosper Ogum Narteh

Source: GNA

In the wake of the seeming tension between supporters of Asante Kotoko and their Head Coach, Prosper Nartey Ogum, a former player of the club, Mr. Samuel Opoku Nti, has advised the embattled Coach to step aside in the interim.

He said the prudent thing for him to do in the midst of the chaos was to take a break for a new face to step in to salvage the situation which was getting worse by the day.



The advice comes on the back of an invasion of the club’s training ground on Tuesday by some irate supporters whose mission was to stop the coach from performing his duties following a poor run of results in the last nine matches the club has played.



The Porcupine Warriors have managed to pick only four points out of a possible 27, thereby dropping from third position at the end of the first round of the league to 12th with only three points above the relegation zone.



According to information gathered by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) Sports, the club also failed to train on Wednesday morning despite a crucial encounter with Samartex 1996 who are currently occupying the summit of the league table on Sunday.

It is against this background that the Kotoko legend is asking Coach Ogum to excuse himself for the next few matches to halt the downward spiral the club has been experiencing since the resumption of the second round of the league.



He was of the firm believe that things would turn around if a different coach took charge of the team, saying that the frosty relationship between Coach Ogum and some of the players was not helping matters.



“We are hearing that there’s a bad blood between the coach and most players and that is not what we need at this critical moment,” he pointed out.



Meanwhile, the Manhyia Palace has summoned an emergency meeting on Thursday to find solutions to the dwindling performance of the team, and the expectations among the fans are that critical decisions geared towards a new direction would be made to stem the tide.