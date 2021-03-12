Orlando Pirates coach allays fears over Richard Ofori injury

Black Stars goalie, Richard Ofori

Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer has allayed fears over an injury sustained by Richard Ofori in the CAF Champions League clash with Algerian side ES Setif.

The 27 year old was stretchered off after pulling a muscle in the 15th minute of the match which was played at the Accra Sports Stadium on Wednesday.



The initial fear was that the Black Stars No.1 was likely to miss Ghana’s upcoming qualifiers against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe this month.



But Zinnabauer has no worries about Richard Ofori’s condition and expects the shot-stopper to be back in action soon.



This was reported by Ghanaian sports journalist, Benedict Owusu on Twitter on Thursday morning;

Yesterday after the game I asked the Orlando Pirates coach the extent of injury to Goalkeeper Richard Ofori.



"Good news is that he will not be out for long and is likely to be available for the Black Stars in two weeks time for the qualifiers"



