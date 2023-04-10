Orlando Pirates considering South African goalkeeper as potential replacement for Richard Ofori

Richard Ofori

Orlando Pirates are reportedly considering Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Reyaad Pieterse as a potential replacement for Richard Ofori, whose contract is set to expire on June 30.

The South African club are keen on retaining the Ghanaian shot-stopper, but negotiations have hit a standstill due to disagreements over his contract renewal terms.



Pirates have tabled a contract extension offer that falls below Ofori's expectations, leaving the club uncertain of his future, according to Sportsworldghana.



The club have, therefore, initiated discussions with Pieterse as a contingency plan, should Ofori decide to leave as a free agent in June.



While the possibility of Ofori staying at Orlando Pirates remains, the club is taking measures to ensure they are well-prepared in the event of his departure.

The negotiations with Pieterse suggest that the club is looking for alternatives to bolster their squad for the upcoming season.



It is understood that Ofori will meet with the club in the coming weeks for further talks on his contract situation.



Ofori, 29, has been at Pirates since 2020 and helped them MTN 8 in his first season. Last season, he was influential as Pirates reached CAF Confederations Cup final.