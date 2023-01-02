0
Orlando Pirates ready to accept offers for Ghanaian striker Kwame Peprah

South African side, Orlando Pirates are ready to listen to offers for striker, Kwame Peprah.

The Ghanaian striker has struggled to first-team play in the ongoing season.

Peprah has so far made five appearances for the side but he is yet to find the back of the net.

Cape Town City has expressed their interest in signing the former King Faisal striker in January.

However, a Greek club have also eyeing a move for the forward.

The European outfit reportedly made a bid which was rejected by the Buccaneers.

It was also believed that the Soweto giants had slapped a €500,000 price tag on the player with the Greek side ready to negotiate to sign the forward.

