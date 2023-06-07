Orlando Pirates to release Kwame Peprah - Reports

Kwame Peprah

Ghanaian forward Kwame Peprah is set to be released by South African giants Orlando Pirates as the club prepares to beef up the team ahead of the new season according to reports from South Africa.

Peprah joined the Bucs ahead of the 2021/22 season on a three-year deal after a sterling campaign for King Faisal in the Ghana Premier League- scored 12 goals and 10 assists in 29 games for the ‘Insha Allah’ lads.



He scored nine goals in 30 appearances in all competitions for Orlando Pirates and also helped the side reach the final of the 2021/2022 CAF Confederations Cup when they lost to Moroccan side RS Berkane.



However, he fell down the pecking order following the arrival of Kermit Erasmus and Bienvenu Eva Nga, limiting him to only eight appearances in the 2022/23 campaign.

Peprah pushed for a loan deal to Maritzburg United in January 2023 where he struggled to command enough playing time and made only two appearances for the relegated side.



Reports say, his next destination could be in East Africa to sign for a top Tanzanian club.



