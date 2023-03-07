0
Osei Asibey, Addo-Agyekum in Egypt to assess preparations for World Armwrestling Championship

Assibey Agyekum Egypt Charles Osei Asibey and Kofi Addo-Agyekum with two other dignitaries

Tue, 7 Mar 2023 Source: africaarmwrestling.com

Charles Osei Asibey, President of the Armwrestling Federation of Africa (AFA) and Vice President Kofi Addo-Agyekum are in Egypt to inspect facilities earmarked for Africa’s maiden hosting of the World Armwrestling Championship (WAC) in 2024.

The two Ghanaians who hold high office in Africa Armwrestling would be joined by President of the World Armwrestling Federation (WAF), Mr. Assen Hadjitodorov and WAF Secretary General, Mr Mircea Simionescu-Simicel.

Egypt and Ghana are proposed host for the Global event and one will be granted the right to host the event after AFA President Mr Osei Asibey won the continental leadership and made a case for Africa to be granted the rights to host the world event.

The 2024 championship in Africa will be the 44th edition of the championship which is expected to bring together over 2000 athletes and officials from the world.

While in Egypt, the Armwrestling leadership is expected to hold talks with the Egyptian Sports Minister, the Egyptian Foreign Affairs Minister, President of the Egypt Olympic Committee, the President of Association of African Sports Confederations amongst others.

As Egypt boast of infrastructure, Ghana will boast of same after hosting the 2023 Africa Games, with high-profiled network, organizational and hospitality abilities.

The World Armwrestling Championships by the World Armwrestling Federation since 1979 is the convergence of the best Armwrestlers/Pullers in the World who battle for supremacy and bragging rights as the best in the sport.

Turkey hosted the 2022 edition in Antalya.

