0
Menu
Sports

Osei Barnes shown red card in Dinamo Tbilisi's win over Dinamo Batumi

Osei Barnes 610x400 Osei Barnes

Sun, 9 Oct 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

Ghanaian midfielder Osei Barnes was shown the exit as his Georgian side Dinamo Tbilisi narrowly defeated Dinamo Batumi 1-0 in the Crystalbet National League.

The home side Tbilisi started the game on the front foot as they probed for the opening goal in the match day 29 clash.

Dinamo Batumi was content to sit deep and play on the break as it worked at least till the first half of the game.

Dinamo Tbilisi grabbed the opening goal in the 68th minute of the game as Nika Mali crossed from the right for teammate Davit Skhirtladze to head home.

Ghanaian midfielder Osei Barnes had his initial yellow card rescinded as he was shown a straight red card for a dangerous tackle.

Barnes has played 24 matches for his Georgian side scoring four and providing four assists.

Source: ghanaguardian.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
How top government officials served food at Bawumia’s 59th birthday party
These are the best paid coaches at the 2022 World Cup
Asamoah Gyan opens up on relationship with Andre Ayew
How East Cantonment Pharmacy boss, other big men beautify Kwahu town
Gambaga Witch Camp survivor speaks at Norway conference on witch-hunting
Anas takes on Charles Bissue over misleading claims on galamsey fraud exposé
Heward-Mills shielding bishop who impregnated wife of junior pastor - Kwaku Annan
Posterity will judge Akufo-Addo meanly if we do not win galamsey fight - Gabby
Conflicting reports on whether or not police have arrested viral baby flogger
Mahama should be the last person running down the judiciary – Kwabena Agyepong