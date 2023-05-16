0
Menu
Sports

Osei Kuffour advises Kotoko and Hearts on how to attract good players

Emmanuel Osei Kuffour Boss Former Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak midfielder, Emmanuel Osei Kuffour

Tue, 16 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak midfielder, Emmanuel Osei Kuffour, has advised both clubs to review their transfer policy.

Kuffour who appears to be worried about the two clubs', decline recounts how both teams were attractive to top playing during his playing days.

The former Black Stars player asserted that Kotoko and Hearts' inability to attract the best players is a concern.

“During our time, all the best players in the country were always joining us, but it’s different now,” Kuffour explained.

“Hearts and Kotoko are not attracting the best of players anymore, and it is a major worry. Their management should sit up and restructure their recruitment plans well.”

Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak have turned into retail clubs with their major priority being selling their standout players after every season.

Both clubs, as a result, have failed to compete in CAF inter-club competitions.

EE/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
I'm shocked at my defeat - ABA Fusieni breaks silence
Sexual harassment: Court orders registrar to take custody of vehicle in dispute
2 sitting NDC MPs likely to 'Break the 4' in their constituencies
5 times Ghanaians have been busted for scamming people in the USA
Akwaboah Snr is dead
Hajia 4Reall extradited to US in $2M romance scam
Hajia 4Reall extradited to US in $2M romance scam
Glass factory, apartments built by Anas on illegal land to be demolished
Mahama handed over a rising nation to Akufo-Addo – Majority Leader
Ken Agyapong’s boy drags NPP MPs over mass endorsement of Bawumia