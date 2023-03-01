Osei Kuffuor was the only Hearts of Oak player better than me - Dong Bortey

Former Hearts of Oak player, Emmanuel Osei Kuffuor

Former Hearts of Oak player, Bernard Dong Bortey has disclosed that the only player who was better than him at the club was Emmanuel Osei Kuffuor.

Dong Bortey had an impactful stint when he joined Hearts of Oak in 2003. The attacking midfielder became one of the best players at the club and contributed to the team's success



Dong Bortey who had a frosty relationship with Osei Kuffuor who was one of the senior players at the club has admitted that Kuffuor was the only player in the club who was better than him.



“When I came to Hearts, Osei Kuffuor didn’t understand why I used to attack the club. The truth is that he was the only person I respected in the club. He was the only player better than me,” Bortey told Dan Kwaku Yeboah.



Dong Bortey was part of the hugely successful "64 Battalion" that included Charles Taylor, Ishmael Addo, and Emmanuel Osei Kuffour.



He was part of the Hearts of Oak squad that won the maiden edition CAF Confederations Cup in 2004.



