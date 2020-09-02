Sports News

Osei Kwaku Palmer speaks after being floored at CAS

President of Tema Youth, Osei Kwaku Palmer

President of Tema Youth, Osei Kwaku Palmer has reacted to the ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sports.

An eleven-month legal battle ended on Monday, September 1 with Palmer being on the losing side.



The four reliefs which he sought were all dismissed by CAS which marks the end of his GFA presidential dreams.



In a statement issued by his camp, Palmer disagreed with the premise for the dismissal but accepted the judgment in good fate.



He first thanked God seeing him through the process before commending his team for the support.



Palmer indicated in the statement that his defeat is a victory for Ghana football.



“Even though I have issues against the main grounds for the delivery for the final verdict, I have no other alternative than to accept in good faith and move on in life. At the end of the day, it is victory for Ghana football”.

“All things work together for good for those who trust our Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ”.



In the days leading up to the verdict, Palmer passed comments which could be interpreted as divisive and inharmonious.



In an interview with Angel FM, Palmer criticized the FA and attacked the personality of Kurt Okraku and his executive council members.



But after seeing his hopes of a return dashed, Palmer is now calling for a truce with an appeal on football administrators to join forces for the good of the game.



“It is my prayer that we all continue to pool our resources to move Ghana football forward to reach desire heights that we wish for.”

