Sports News

Osei Palmer may have lost CAS case due to comment on unclassified payments - Lawyer Kissi Boateng

Lawyer Kissie Boateng

Tema Youth president Wilfred Osei Kwaku should have been ethical in his comments in his desire to contest for the Ghana Football Association GFA) presidency, according to Lawyer Kissie Boateng.

Osei Palmer as affectionately called was disqualified from last year’s GFA presidential elections by the Normalisation Committee.



Palmer appealed his disqualification at CAS but the world adjudicatory body dismissed his case against the GFA.



The private legal practitioner explained that as someone with such an ambition to contest the FA presidency he had to be mindful of his words.



It was reported that Osei Palmer had stated that Ghana failed to qualify for the 2014 FIFA World Cup because of lack of unclassified payments by the government which is against FIFA code of ethics.



Speaking in an interview with Ohene-Bampoe Brenya on Happy Sports on Happy 98.9FM, the Lawyer said, Palmer’s ethical comments and code of conduct could have factored in his case being dismissed by CAS.

“Osei Palmer making those claims on air caused him. The referees can actually take him on for such utterances. When you do something & you are asked to apologize,you should do that and it will be cleared from the system”.



“If there was no evidence of him retracting and apologizing for that comment,then it can be used against him . I am not preview to what sent to CAS but if there was no evidence of him apologizing, that utterances can be used against him”.



“As someone who wants to become Ghana Football Association president, you must be ethical. You shouldn’t be making these unethical comments with no consequences. It doesn’t work like that.You must be mindful of the GFA and FIFA ethics code of conduct”, he concluded.



Osei Palmer has accepted CAS ruling on the matter.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.