Osei Palmer reveals identity of person who masterminded his GFA election disqualification

Wilfred Osei Kwaku 'Palmer', owner of Tema Youth

Wilfred Osei Kwaku 'Palmer' has dropped a massive bombshell by revealing that 'a person very active in football administration' in the country altered a report and specifically designed it to disqualify him from the recent Ghana FA Presidential election.

The owner of Division One League side Tema Youth rejected widespread claims that government was behind the decision insisting that the higher authorities had no hands in the decision to bar him from the GFA's Presidential election race.



He also somewhat absolved the Normalization Committee from full blame revealing that some key active members of the Ghana football fraternity plotted decision to disqualify him.



Palmer was among the favourites to win the Ghana FA presidential election in October last year but a decision from the Vetting Committee for the Normalisation Committee banned him from the contest.



The Vetting Committee, chaired by lawyer Frank Davies, disqualified him from the race claiming he had breached the Ghana FA financial regulations for failing to pay the 10% fee to the federation over the transfer of Joseph Paintsil.



The Vetting Committee ruled that Palmer's failure to pay the 10% due the GFA over the transfer of his former star winger from Tema Youth to Belgian giants Genk shows he doesn't have the integrity to lead the federation.

Palmer subsequently dragged the Normalisation Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) in Switzerland claiming he was unfairly disqualified from the race.



With just under one week before CAS delivers its verdict on the decision to disqualify him from the race, Palmer says there some there were some unseen forces within the football fraternity at play to exclude him.



“My disqualification was an agenda that was deliberately championed by 'some football people' and not the government,” Osei Palmer told Angel FM.



"My disqualification from the GFA presidential election was a grand scheme to take me out. I know those who wrote the report to disqualify me. It was not from any member of the Normalisation Committee.



"A very active respectable person in the football fraternity altered the document."

Kurt Okraku subsequently won the race to become the new Ghana FA president and has been in charge of the federation since October last year.



His administration has been left with the burden of defending the decision of disqualifying Palmer from the race at CAS even though they were not charge of the GFA when the decision was taken.



CAS is expected to rule on the decision by 1 September - the same date that the GFA holds its congress in Prampram.

