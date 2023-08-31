Osei Palmer's lawyer responds to Kurt Okraku assassination plot allegations

Ghanaian football administrator, Wilfred Osei Kweku 'Palmer'

Layer Quayson, the legal representative of football administrator, Wilfred Osei Kwaku 'Palmer', has confirmed that his client is the subject of police investigations over an alleged plan to assassinate the president of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku.

Ghana Football Association president, Kurt Okraku summoned Palmer to the Criminal Investigation Department(CID), alleging that the latter had plotted to kill him.



Quayson, speaking with Angel FM, said there is no evidence yet, adding that his client was stunned after he was invited by the CID.



"There is always partialism in our part of the world and also we are in election time. Although I can't pre-empt, sometimes when you go to court and listen to one party, you would lean towards his/her side until the other party speaks. I've already spoken to my client(Palmer) I think it was Friday. The two parties haven't met yet, which makes the issue seem like hearsay.



“Also, there is no evidence for the time being. For me, I thought issues of this nature could have been solved amicably. You first find out from some people in the country...and know the truth...You involve people and we see the way forward. But he has already taken the step so my client has to go and write his statement. Yesterday, Palmer was so shocked but...," he said.



He also disclosed that the Tema Youth bankroller will visit the CID on Thursday, August 31, 2023, before a scheduled appearance at the CID together with Kurt next week.



"I heard that the person called him on the phone and said 'this person has assigned me to assassinate you but I like you so give me money then I'll find my way'. You know around this time things are hard, everyone is trying all means to survive. But let's leave it as it is now. They said he should come on Thursday. Kurt will also go and write his statement then next week, the two parties will meet so we listen to both and then put the bits and pieces together.

Kurt Okraku's narration of events to the CID as reported in the media, indicates the supposed assassinator named David, who is claimed to have been hired by Wilfred Osei Kweku, told him over a phone call that he(David) had been offered GHS200,000 to eliminate him.



Kurt Okraku also alleged stated that David expressed his admiration for the GFA boss and then demanded money as a reward for not executing the 'job'.



Palmer and Kurt are expected to both appear before the CID on Thursday, September 7, 2023, to find the bottom of the issue.



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



EE/KPE