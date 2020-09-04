Sports News

Osei to serve on Int’l Weightlifting Athletes’ Commission

Ghanaian weightlifter Forrester Christopher Osei

Ghanaian weightlifter Forrester Christopher Osei, has been nominated by the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) to serve as a member of its newly-constituted Athletes’ Commission.

He was one of the two candidates nominated from Africa to represent the continent on the commission. He will be joined by Mona Pretorius from South Africa as Africa’s rep on the commission.



Osei was nominated by the Ghana Weightlifting Federation (GWF) as a way to empowering their athletes to take leadership roles and decision making at the highest level and according to them, this is one of the many ways of promoting Ghanaian weightlifters.



About 30 countries from the world applied to be part of the commission and Ghana was selected.



In a statement issued and signed by the IWF Interim President, Ursula Garza Papandrea, she commended the various countries for expressing interest in the reformation and restructuring of the IWF.



The statement added that “the Commission composition is five men and five women total with full voting rights; one man and woman selected from each continent, which was approved by the Executive Board upon the advice of the Executive Advisory Commission.

“There is also a Commission Chair appointed by the Interim President to liaise with the Interim President and to assist with the on boarding process. Additionally, the Commission would be chaired by Sarah Davies of Great Britain.”



From the other continents, Asia would be represented by Lyu Xiaojun (China) and Hiromi Miyake (Japan), while Europe would be represented by Jurgen Spiess (Germany) and Dora Tchakounte (France).



Oceania will have Damon Kelly (Australia) and Megan Ann (New Zealand); Pan America also have Fernando Reis (Brazil) and Marina de la Caridad Rodriguez Mitjan (Cuba) as reps.



Expressing her delight, Madam Papandrea said: “I would like to again thank the athletes. The quality and calibre of the candidates give me confidence that our sport has a bright future in your hands.”

