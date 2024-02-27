Osimhen better than the whole Chelsea, Man Utd squads - Nigerians react to latest goal

Nigerian striker, Victor Osimhen

Victor Osimhen was on the score sheet last weekend in the Serie A assignment between Napoli and Cagliari.

However, his goal was not enough as the visitors conceded late to share the spoils and drop points in the race for the Scudetto.



The Super Eagles forward has been lauded by the fans who feel the lanky attacker is the only player who is ready to deliver when called upon.



Here are some reactions



Not enough for the club to get all three points, but the dude is performing at ultima level for Napoli - John Chidiebere Amach



Osimhen is a big player but needs to leave that unserious club with funny defenders and selfish midfielders - Samuel Uwa

Victor Osimhen is a flop no one is talking about Three months, three goals - Nervy Inossbi



We all agree Osimhen is a star but it is hard to score in Africa - Peter Teacha Mbango



Osimhen is a real deal, any team that will get him next season will surely benefit. I hope my Arsenal sign him - Benson Tuli



The Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro just didn't use him well in the Africa Cup of Nations - Da Brush Michael



This guy is serious, he doesn't want to go back to that era of selling pure water, he is the only serious Nigeria player for now - Yusuf Abdullahi

He can score from tight angles and yet he was deliberately missing clear open goal chances for Nigeria at the 2023 Afcon - Naa Kuntaa



Osimhen is better than the whole Manchester United squad but where was the goal when Nigeria needed one in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations final against Ivory Coast? - Chidiwa



Forget Manchester United, Osimhen is better than the whole Chelsea squad that was beaten by Liverpool kids in the Carabao final - Robby Chukwu