Osimhen set to break Ibrahimovic's record in Serie A

Nigerian striker, Victor Osimhen

Napoli's Nigerian striker, Victor Osimhen, is on the verge of making history in Serie A as he is on the verge of surpassing Zlatan Ibrahimovic's record.

With just three games remaining in the season, Osimhen has a chance to finish as the league's top goal-scorer.



The former Lille striker has found the back of the net 23 times, putting him ahead of Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez, who is his closest competitor with 20 goals.



The Serie A has not witnessed a player win both the golden boot and the league title in the same season since 2008/09, when Ibrahimovic accomplished this feat with Inter Milan.



The Swedish star ended the campaign with 25 goals, edging Diego Milito by a single goal.

Osimhen has been in scintillating form, playing a pivotal role in Napoli's successful title campaign.



After a 33-year wait, the club clinched the Scudetto, and Osimhen has been at the forefront of their triumph.



In addition to his team's achievement, Osimhen has also made history by becoming the leading African goal-scorer in Serie A, surpassing the legendary George Weah's record. He has now netted an impressive total of 47 goals in the Italian league.



JNA/KPE