Osman Bukari, Alexander Djiku, two others pull out of Black Stars squad for Mexico, USA friendlies due to injuries

Alex Djiku

The Black Stars will be without four key players in the October international break during the games against Mexico and the USA.

The Ghana male senior national team is scheduled to face off with the two 2026 FIFA World Cup co-hosts in the coming week.



Last month, Black Stars head coach Chris Hughton named a 23-man squad for the two international friendly games.



Four days before the first game of the two, four players have been forced to pull out of the squad due to injuries.



The players as announced by the Ghana FA include winger Osman Bukari and defenders Tariq Lamptey, Daniel Amartey, and Alexander Djiku.

“Tariq Lamptey, Daniel Amartey, Alexander Djiku, and Osman Bukari won't be available for the upcoming friendlies against Mexico and the USA due to injuries.



“Kingsley Schindler, Jerome Opoku, and Stephan Ambrosius have been selected as replacements,” the Ghana FA said.



The friendly match between Ghana and Mexico is scheduled to be played on Saturday, October 14.