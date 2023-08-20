Osman Bukari elated after scoring to help Red Star Belgrade to beat Spartak Subotica

Osman Bukari

Ghana international, Osman Bukari has reacted after helping Red Star Belgrade to beat Spartak Subotica.

The in-form winger started in the attack of his team in the Round 4 encounter of the ongoing 2023/24 Serbian Superliga.



Just 20 minutes into the first half of the match, Osman Bukari was presented with a good chance and took full advantage.



He equalised with a fine strike that shot his team into a deserved lead.



Later in the game before the first half. Own goals from Mihajlo Bogicevic and Filip Manojlović in the 34th and 45th minutes respectively secured a 3-0 win for Red Star Belgrade to amass all three points.

Reacting after the game, Osman Bukari said he is delighted with the goal and win for Red Star Belgrade.



“Yet another victory with another goal. Focused as always! Alhamdullilah for everything,” the winger said in a post on Twitter.



Osman Bukari after his goal today now has three goals and two assists this season after making four appearances in the Serbian Superliga.