Osman Bukari invites Accra Lions U18 team to watch Red Star Belgrade game

Accra Lions

Black Stars forward, Osman Bukari invited the entire U18 team of Accra Lions to watch Red Star Belgrade play Radnicki in the Serbian league on Sunday.

The 24-year-old, who has been outstanding for the Serbian champions this season, started and delivered an assist as Red Star defeated Radnicki in a seven-goal thriller.



Accra Lions' U18 team have been in the European country for the past week, where they engaged Cukaricki and Red Star in friendly games. The Accra-based club defeated Cukaricki 3-0 before thrashing Red Star Belgrade 5-0.



Bukari started his career in Ghana with Accra Lions before leaving for Slovakia to join AC Trencin.

The World Cup star has been in phenomenal form for Red Star since joining the club in the summer of 2022, helping the team win the domestic treble last season.



He was also part of the FC Nantes team that won the 2022 French Cup while playing for the Ligue 1 outfit on loan.



Bukari will join the rest of his Black Stars teammates for the trip to America for the international friendlies against USA and Mexico.