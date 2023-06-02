Osman Bukari named in Serbian Superliga team of the season

Ghanaian player, Osman Bukari

Ghanaian sensation Osman Bukari has been named in Sofascore's Serbian Mozzart Bet Superliga team of the season.

The former Nantes winger performed so well for Red Star Belgrade in the Serbian Mozzart Bet Superliga. His goal contributions propelled the Reds to the top of the table.



Bukari scored against FK Vojvodina. which was his last goal of the season on 13th May.



First Mitrović shot at Carević in the fourth minute, only for Rakonjac to shoot just past the post, but all these attempts were a preparation for a masterpiece by Osman Bukari.



In the ninth minute, Red Star Belgrade executed an excellent counterattack, and Katai supplied a fast-footed Osman Bukari who got out to the right side, set himself on the stronger leg, and smashed Tsarević's net.



The visitors equalized in the 57th minute, Yves Baraj scored with a header, just after entering the game.

Red Star Belgrade's persistence paid off in added time. Kings Kangwa scored the winning goal brilliantly from the edge of the penalty area to make it 2-1.



Osman Bukari 24, played 29 games, scored 12 goals, and assisted three in the Mozzart Bet Superliga this season.



Below is the team of the season:



