Osman Bukari narrates how he missed out on Ronaldo's jersey at 2022 World Cup

Osman Bukari 3546789878675645.jfif Black Stars winger, Osman Bukari

Sat, 31 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars winger, Osman Bukari, has narrated how he missed out on getting Cristiano Ronaldo's jersey after Ghana lost to Portugal at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

According to the Red Star Belgrade winger, he was unable to obtain Ronaldo's jersey after an unnamed Black Stars player got it in the locker room.

Speaking in an interview with Sompa TV, Bukari said Ronaldo had agreed to gift him the jersey in the dressing room.

"I spoke to him on the field requesting for his jersey and he told me to come inside(dressing room). Unfortunately, I didn't get it because another player got it. There were two jerseys and somebody had already taken one. So the other one that I could've gotten, one of our players had already taken through his friend in the Portuguese team," he said.

He went on to say that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner apologised to him after recognising that another Black Stars player had received the jersey instead of Bukari.

"He thought I was the one that came for it and I told him no and he said sorry."

Bukari made headlines after the game for his doing Ronaldo's popular 'siu' celebration after scoring in the 3-2 defeat.

