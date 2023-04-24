0
Osman Bukari opens up on winning first career league title with Red Star Belgrade

Osman Bukari1 610x400.png Black Stars winger, Osman Bukari

Mon, 24 Apr 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Black Stars winger Osman Bukari says he is elated to win a first league title in his career after inspiring Red Star Belgrade to their 34th Serbian championship triumph.

The 24-year-old scored a hat-trick in the space of 28 minutes as Red Star came from a goal down to beat Backa Topola 4-1 in the top-of-the-table clash on Saturday.

Bukari, who joined Serbian giants in the summer transfer window, has now scored 11 goals in 25 league matches. His best goal return in a single campaign since moving to Europe.

"I feel very happy, this is my first title in my career. A beautiful game, we became champions, and I scored three goals, so of course I'm happy. If I had to choose, I like the first goal the most," he said after the game.

Before moving to Serbia, Bukari had won the French Cup with Ligue 1 side FC Nantes.

The Ghana international has been in sensational form in the last two season and he is already looking forward to the rest of the campaign.

"A very nice celebration, the fans are always there for us and they congratulated us on the title in a very nice way. However, as far as we are concerned, a new game awaits us already on Wednesday, so tonight I will celebrate with my family," he added.

Bukari moved to Europe from Accra Lions, where he played for Anderlecht's youth team before spells as AS Trencin in Slovakia and KAA Gent in Belgium.

