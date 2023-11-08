Osman Bukari plays full throttle for Red Star Belgrade in UCL defeat to RB Leipzig

Osman Bukari

Ghana international, Osman Bukari featured for Red Star Belgrade on Tuesday night (November 7) when the team locked horns with RB Leipzig in the Uefa Champions League.

In a game played at the home grounds of the Serbian giants, the Black Stars winger started in attack.



Despite the home advantage, Red Star Belgrade did not have an easy contest against the German opponents.



RB Leipzig put on a fine performance and led in the first 10 minutes following a very good start to the game.



A strike from Xavi Simons in the 8th minute put RB Leipzig in front and en route to victory.

Despite the good performance from Red Star Belgrade, a second goal from Lois Openda in the 77th minute doubled the advantage for the visitors.



As a result, a late goal for Red Star Belgrade was not enough to save the side from defeat.



Courtesy of the defeat, Ghana’s Osman Bukari and his team are out of this season’s Uefa Champions League.