Osman Bukari provides assist as Red Star Belgrade hammer Zeleznicar Pancevo

Ghana international Osman Bukari

Ghana international Osman Bukari excelled for Red Star Belgrade in their emphatic victory over Zeleznicar Pancevo in the Serbian league.

The Black Stars winger lasted the entire duration as his outfit cruised to a resounding 3-0 win over their opponent in the week 30 fixture on Sunday.



Bukari, who recently returned from injury assisted Mirko Ivanic to open the scoring for the home team in the 45th minute mark as they went to recess with the advantage.



Putting on a stellar performance, Red Star Belgrade scored two additional goals in the second half to seal a comfortable win over their opponent.

Senegal international Cherif Ndiaye scored to double his side's advantage in the 73rd minute before Nigeria international Peter Olayinka cemented the victory for the host, three minutes to full time.



Bukari scored on his return from injury for Red Star Belgrade in midweek before rounding the week with an assist against Zeleznicar Pancevo.



The 25-year-old has racked up seven goals and provided five assists in 24 appearances in the Serbian top-flight this season.