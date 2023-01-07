Osman Bukari resumes training at Red Star Belgrade after World Cup break

Black Stars forward Osman Bukari

Black Stars forward Osman Bukari has finally rejoined his Red Star Belgrade teammates to begin training ahead of the resumption of the Serbian League.

The Ghana international enjoyed a lengthy break after participating in the World Cup in Qatar. Despite Ghana's early exit, Bukari enjoyed about a month's stay in his country.



The former KAA Gent player resumed rigorous training on Saturday and went through some drills as he keeps himself in shape for the return to competitive football.



Bukari has been one of Red Star Belgrade's best players this season, contributing 12 goals in 25 matches across all competitions. His thunderous strike in the derby against Partizan Belgrade won Red Star's goal of the year.

At the World Cup, the former Accra Lions player made two appearances, scoring a goal for the Black Stars in Group H. His header against Portugal reduced the deficit to 3-2 in Ghana's opening game.



He is expected to play a key role for Red Star as the Serbian giants set sights on winning the Superliga this season.