Osman Bukari returns from injury to score for Red Star Belgrade against OFK Vrsac

Bukari grabbed a goal on his return from injury

Ghanaian winger Osman Bukari made a triumphant return from injury, scoring a goal in Red Star Belgrade's commanding 3-0 win over OFK Vrsac in the Serbian Cup quarterfinal on Wednesday evening.

The match began with Šljivić finding Stamenić on the edge of the penalty area, but the midfielder's shot was easily saved by the visiting team's goalkeeper.



The deadlock was broken in the sixth minute when Aleksandar Katai put Red Star ahead.



Bukari, who had been sidelined due to injury, made his entrance in the 59th minute. Just six minutes later, he combined brilliantly with Cherif Ndiaye to double Red Star's lead. Ndiaye controlled the ball on his chest before skillfully checking goalkeeper Filip Nović to make it 2-0.

The Ghanaian winger wasn't done yet. In the 82nd minute, a corner from Guelor Kanga found Nemanja Milunovic at the first post, who then passed the ball to Bukari. The winger made no mistake, scoring to seal a comprehensive 3-0 victory for Red Star Belgrade.



With this win, Red Star Belgrade now shifts its focus to its upcoming Super Liga game against Zeleznicar Pancevo.