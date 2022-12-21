1
Menu
Sports

Osman Bukari's volley against Partizan wins Red Star Belgrade goal of the year

Osman Bukari00 Black Stars winger, Osman Bukari

Wed, 21 Dec 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Black Stars winger Osman Bukari has won the best goal of the year 2022 at Red Star Belgrade.

The Ghana international netted what remains the best goal of his career in the derby between Red Star Belgrade and Partizan Belgrade.

Bukari half-volleyed from outside the box with his left foot. Fans of the club voted the strike as their favourite of the year.

"I'm happy about the goal, but we didn't win and that's why I'm sad. The goal was nice, I practiced shots like this in training yesterday... Then the ball went over the goal, but now it was a perfect shot. I think this is the most beautiful goal in my life," Bukari said.

The former Accra Lions player joined the Serbian giants in the summer transfer window from KAA Gent.

Bukari was part of Ghana's squad for the World Cup in Qatar, netting one goal in two matches.

In his first season in Serbia, the 22-year-old Ghanaian forward has four goals and one assist in 15 league matches.

He netted thrice in the Champions League qualifiers, making it a total of seven goals in nine appearances.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Has Russian Embassy in Accra indirectly responded to Akufo-Addo
The biggest photography library in Africa opens in Accra
I have seen my son only once in the last four years’ - Hannah Bissiw laments
Here are all NDC's General Secretaries since 1992
Meet the National Executives who will lead NPP, NDC into 2024 elections
Wives, children of business mogul Asuma Banda fight over his custody
Five reasons behind Asiedu Nketiah’s landslide victory over Ofosu-Ampofo
NDC Polls: Anita De Soso descends on 'outsiders’
I’m keen about 31st night more than Messi – Rev Owusu Bempah
Why the Rawlings’ don’t talk to me – Victor Smith details
Related Articles: