Osman Bukari's volley against Partizan wins Red Star Belgrade goal of the year

Black Stars winger, Osman Bukari

Black Stars winger Osman Bukari has won the best goal of the year 2022 at Red Star Belgrade.

The Ghana international netted what remains the best goal of his career in the derby between Red Star Belgrade and Partizan Belgrade.



Bukari half-volleyed from outside the box with his left foot. Fans of the club voted the strike as their favourite of the year.



"I'm happy about the goal, but we didn't win and that's why I'm sad. The goal was nice, I practiced shots like this in training yesterday... Then the ball went over the goal, but now it was a perfect shot. I think this is the most beautiful goal in my life," Bukari said.



The former Accra Lions player joined the Serbian giants in the summer transfer window from KAA Gent.

Bukari was part of Ghana's squad for the World Cup in Qatar, netting one goal in two matches.



In his first season in Serbia, the 22-year-old Ghanaian forward has four goals and one assist in 15 league matches.



He netted thrice in the Champions League qualifiers, making it a total of seven goals in nine appearances.



