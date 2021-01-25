Osman Bukari scores as KAA Gent thump Kamal Sowah's OHL in Belgian top-flight Published on: 24 January 2021

Winger Osman Bukari was on target for Gent who beat OH Leuven 3-0 on Sunday night in the Belgian Jupiler League.

The Ghana youth international was put through clear on goal by Sven Kums and he kept his composure to slot it past the goalkeeper in the 54th minute.



Bukari has now scored four league goals in 18 appearances.



The 22-year-old was replaced in the 68th minute by Ivorian youngster Niangbo Dogbole

Bukari's countryman Kamal Sowah played the entire duration at the King Power at Den Dreef Stadion for OHL.



Watch Osman Bukari's goal for KAA Gent:



