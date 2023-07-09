Osman Bukari scores in Red Star Belgrade’s over Neftchi Baku

Ghana international Osman Bukari

Ghana international Osman Bukari produced an impressive performance to help Red Star Belgrade defeat Azerbaijani giants Neftchi Baku in a pre-season friendly.

The Black Stars winger scored and assisted one as the Serbian giants inflicted a 4-0 win over their opponent on Saturday in Russia. It is their second Pari Cup win.



Red Star Belgrade shot into the lead through midfielder Mirko Ivanic after just the 9th minute into the clash at the St. Petersburg Smena Stadium.



Youngster Stefan Mitrovic found the back of the net eight minutes later to extend Red Star Belgrade’s lead after connecting from the Ghana international’s pass.

Bukari connected from Mitrovic's pass to make 3-0 for the Serbian champions before substitute Jovan Sljivic rounded off the victory for Red Star.



Ghana international midfielder Edmund Addo joined the match in the second half after coming on as a substitute.



Red Star will face Turkish side Fenerbahce in their next match before taking on Serie A outfit Fiorentina ahead of the new season.