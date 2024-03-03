Osman Bukari scores in Red Star Belgrade’s victory against TSC Backa Topola

Bukari put up a standout performance

In a thrilling match at the TSC Arena, Red Star Belgrade emerged victorious against TSC Backa Topola with a standout performance from forward Osman Bukari.

The match kicked off with Red Star Belgrade taking the lead in the 36th minute, with Guelor Kanga scoring from the penalty spot after a TSC Backa Topola player committed a foul in the box.



However, the home team equalized through Milos Pantović in the 61st minute.



Red Star Belgrade regained the lead in 64th minute. Kanga sent a cross from the left flank to Bukari who was waiting at the far post. The winger with his side foot placed the ball into the near corner of the net. The goal sent the red and white fans at the TSC Arena into wild jubilation.

In the 85th minute, In Bom Hwang scored from the spot to make it 3-1 and seal the victory for Red Star Belgrade.



Osman Buakri has made 20 appearances, scored seven goals, and assisted four in the Serbian Superliga this season.



