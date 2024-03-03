Osman Bukari scores in Red Star Belgrade's victory over TSC

Ghanaian winger Osman Bukari

Ghanaian winger Osman Bukari played a key role in Red Star Belgrade's 3-1 victory over TSC in the Serbian top flight on Saturday.

He scored the second goal for his team and helped them maintain their position just a point behind league leaders Partizan.



Bukari's strike was his seventh league goal of the season and ninth across all competitions, solidifying his status as an integral member of the Red Star Belgrade squad.



His performances have been instrumental in the team's success, having won the domestic double last season and now pushing for another championship title.



The 23-year-old winger displayed composure and precision when he received a cross at the far post, calmly slotting the ball past the goalkeeper to give Red Star the lead once again and they went on to claim three points.

Red Star Belgrade's victory was well-deserved, given their dominant display throughout the match.



Bukari's goal was followed by a third from a teammate, sealing the win and keeping the pressure on Partizan at the top of the table.



With his latest contribution, Bukari continues to prove himself as a valuable asset for Red Star Belgrade.



His consistency and attacking prowess have made him a fan favourite, and he remains focused on helping his team achieve their objectives this season.