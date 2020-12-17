Osman Bukari scores third goal of the season in Gent win over Waasland-Beveren

Ghana midfielder, Osman Bukari

Ghana midfielder Osman Bukari scored his third goal of the season for KAA Gent in their 3-0 win over Waasland-Beveren in the Belgian top-flight on Wednesday.

The 20-year old also registered as an assist in the game as Gent recorded a win at the Ghelamco Arena.



Alessio Castro-Montes opened the scoring for the hosts in the 25th minute of the game.



Bukari set up Ukrainian midfielder Roman Yaremchuk to score the second goal eight minutes after the break.

Bukari has three goals and four assists in 12 matches in the Belgian League so far in the season.



Watch the goal below:





Twee zeges op rij en zes op zes. Nagenieten van onze mooie zege op Waasland-Beveren, dat kan hier ???????????????????????? #gntwbe #kaagent #COBW pic.twitter.com/Crnzgp6ZKz — KAA Gent (@KAAGent) December 17, 2020