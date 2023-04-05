0
Osman Bukari scores to inspire Red Star Belgrade to hammer Spartak Subotica 4-1

Osman Bukari Osb Ghana winger, Osman Bukari

Wed, 5 Apr 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Osman Bukari was on the scoresheet for his Red Star Belgrade outfit on Wednesday afternoon as he helped the team to beat Spartak Subotica 4-1 in the Serbia Superliga.

The pacey forward started in the attack of his team today in a Week 29 encounter of the ongoing league season.

After just seven minutes into the encounter, Osman Bukari was presented with a fantastic opportunity and made no mistake.

He scored with a fine effort to shoot Red Star Belgrade into a deserved lead.

However, the lead did not last as Spartak Subotica also equalised through Noboru Shimura a minute later.

With Osman Bukari and his teammates putting up a fine display in the remainder of the match, the team cruised to a heavy 4-1 win against Spartak Subotica thanks to a brace from Aleksandar Katai and a strike from Kings Kangwa.

With his goal today, Ghana’s Osman Bukari now has seven goals in the Serbia Superliga and two assists.

Source: footballghana.com
