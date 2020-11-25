Osman Bukari shifts attention to Europa League clash against Red Star Belgrade

Ghanaian winger Osman Bukari

Ghanaian winger Osman Bukari has turned his attention to the Europa League clash between Gent and Red Star Belgrade on Thursday after his match-winning exploits against Sporting Charleroi at the weekend.

The winger scored the only goal as Gent returned to winning ways.



Bukari praised his teammates for the hard-fought win and now looks ahead to the Europa League game on Thursday.



"I was waiting for such an opportunity," said the Ghanaian winger. "Fortunately I was in the right place. I try to use my speed as well as possible." We must now build on this victory.

"It's not easy at Sporting Charleroi anyway, because it is one of the best teams in the league. But we came here to win and we succeeded. We have to build on this victory."



"The whole team did a fantastic job. It was all about teamwork. We have to enjoy this for a while and then we concentrate on next Thursday's game in the Europa League."