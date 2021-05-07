Osman Ibrahim returns as Mariano Barreto names squad for Dreams FC clash

Asante Kotoko player, Osman Ibrahim

Asante Kotoko SC head coach Mariano Barreto Jeronimo has named an 18-man squad for Saturday’s game against Dreams FC.

The Porcupine Warriors will be battling out the Still Believe Lads in a matchday 23 fixture of the Ghana Premier League at the Len Clay Stadium.



Attacker Ibrahim Osman has been named in the squad for the first time after fully recovering from the injury that kept him out of action for 4 months.



Brazillian attacker Micheal Vinicius has returned to the squad after missing out in the squad against Legon Cities.

New recruit Solomon Sarfo Taylor has been excluded from the squad after warming the bench against Legon Cities.



Richard Senanu, Latif Anabila and Emmanuel Sarkodie didn’t make it to the matchday squad.