Oswald Farmers Day Cycling Road Race set for December 1

The competition is set for December 1

The Oswald Farmers Day Cycling Road Race has been launched with organizers promising to deliver an incident-free competition that meets international standards.

The launch which was held on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, saw the organizers outlining the various measures put in place to make the competition a success.



The Oswald Farmers Day Cycling Road which is scheduled for Friday, December 1 will see some of the country’s top cyclists competing in a 112km race in the male division while the female division will have 56km.



The competition is expected to start at School Junction in Accra with cyclists from over twelve top teams in the country expected to compete in the elite, Under-23 and junior categories.



Speaking at the launch, Kojo Graham, who is the founder of Founder Gladiators Cycling Club indicated their preparedness to make the competition a success.



He explained the inspiration behind the December 1 date, noting that it forms part of plans to honour and recognize the crucial role of Ghanaian farmers.



He highlighted some remarkable achievements of the club, explaining that they have impacted lives with their initiative to ‘change lives through the pedal’.

He disclosed plans by his outfit to make the competition an annual event that will lead to the unearthing of cycling talents for the country.



A representative of the Ghana Ambulance Service assured full medical cover for participants and expressed confidence that the competition will prevent non-communicable diseases, thus reducing the burden on the health sector.



The winner of the elite male category will get GH₵10,000 with the first and second and third runner-ups getting GH₵5,000, GH₵2000.



The winner of the elite female will be rewarded with GH₵5000 with the second and third getting GH₵2500 and GH₵1000 respectively.



The under-23 male winner will get GH₵2,000, while the second and third finishes will get GH₵1000 and GH₵500 respectively.



In the male juniors category, GH₵1000 has been reserved for the winner with the first and second runner-ups getting GH₵500 and GH₵250 respectively.