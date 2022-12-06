0
Oti Adjei slams Otto Addo for condescending 'vibes'

Tue, 6 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ace sports journalist, Michael Oti Adjei has slammed former Black Stars coach Otto Addo over what he considers to a show of condescension and subtle disdain for the Ghana coaching role.

Oti Adjei explained that Ghana did Otto Addo a huge a favour by appointing him despite his limited experience and that the former Black Stars winger could have treated the job with some respect.

“Too many times he gave off the vibe and impression that we should consider ourselves lucky that he is our coach and for me that was a major problem, Oti Adjei said.

“Too many times Otto Addo has given us the vibe that you guys… are nowhere my level,” he said.

He added, “It’s not like Otto Addo had done ‘things at club level that would have wooed him to coach the Ghana national team,’ but it’s a good idea to take a Ghanaian there but nobody should keep a main job in Germany and be moonlighting in Ghana.”

“As assistant to Milovan, Otto was not there because Dortmund wouldn’t have allowed him,” Otto Addo stated.

