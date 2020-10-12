Oti Akenteng backs new Technical Director Bernhard Lippert to succeed

Technical Director of Ghana Football Association, Bernhard Lippert

Former Technical Director of the Ghana Football Association, Francis Oti Akenteng, is backing his successor, Bernhard Lippert to succeed.

The veteran coach vacated his post at the expiration of his contract with the association in March.



However, the nation’s football governing body has appointed German coach Bernhard Lippert to succeed the former Accra Hearts of Oak coach as technical director for the next two years.



"I’m ever ready to help the new technical director to succeed. I have opened my doors to them, if they need my help I’m very much ready to support so they can transform our game,” Oti Akenteng told Bryt FM in Koforidua.

He continued that, “Lippert has only two years and after his contract he can leave. Ghana football is ours and that; we need to make sure that the best thing is done. We all need to help him succeed because it’s about Ghana not individual.”



“For me, I believe God will not forgive me if I decline to help him with my experience in the game so where I can help I’m ready to do that. I will plead with him to help transform our football,” he concluded.