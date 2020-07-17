Sports News

Oti Akenteng likens Kudus Mohammed to Oppong Weah

George Weah is the onlly African to have won the World Best Player award

Ex-Ghana Football Association Technical Director, Francis Oti Akenteng has likened Kudus Mohammed to Liberia’s great George Oppong Weah.

The Ghanaian international on Thursday completed a mouthwatering move from Danish side FC Nordsjaelland to Ajax Amsterdam where he will wear the jersey number 20.



The 19-year old signed a five year contract worth 9 million Euros, making him the most expensive Ghanaian teenager in history.



Kudus, who made his Black Stars debut against South Africa in the Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers in November 2019 has been on top form for his side in the Danish Super Ligue scoring 12 goals in 25 games.

In an interview with S.K Ntim of Bryt FM in Koforidua, the veteran coach said, “Kudus is one type who always wants to go solo. He dribbles very well, has fast pace and has the ability to score. He can shoot on the run and that was the greatest mark of George Oppong Weah”



“I see him having similar qualities with Oppong Weah. His ability to shoot on the run gives him a lot of advantages. I think he is going to be wonderful in the future and it will go a long way to benefit the country” he said.



Kudus Mohammed was nominated for the 2020 Golden Boy Awards.

