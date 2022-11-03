0
Otto Addo, Ibrahim Tanko and CK Akonnor featured in documentary about grassroot football

Otto Addo1 453x400 Otto Addo

Thu, 3 Nov 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Otto Addo, Ibrahim Tanko, and CK Akonnor have been featured in a documentary about grassroots football and the journey to play professionally.

Johannes Guttenkunst served as the film's director, and Timo Joh Mayer, Ekrem Engizek, Veronica Frömmrich-Duodu, Benjamin Eicher, and Steffen Hutfles served as its producers. Herve Hartmann, Gregor Suckmann, and Brian Samp served as the film's executive producers.

The documentary provides a detailed look into football at the World Cup level, which is different from the football the world is used to seeing in the media.

"The Price of the Game is a serious look at how money and corporate greed has corrupted soccer (futbol), the world's most popular sport. The beauty of this film, however, is the joy and pride that comes from the genuine love of the game and the possibilities that abound to pull many from poverty," said  Lise Romanoff, CEO/Managing Director of Vision.

"As a German national and major futbol fan, this was truly a labor of love. Bringing this film to worldwide audiences has been the goal of everyone involved. I hope audiences learn and understand a little bit more about the business of soccer, not just the usual fame and glamour typically projected," Filmmaker Timo Joh. Mayer added.

Players featured in the documentary are Marvin Matip, Paul Pogba, and Neymar.

On November 22, the documentary will be accessible on the biggest streaming and cable platforms, and in mid-December, it will be released on DVD.

Source: footballghana.com
