5
Menu
Sports

Otto Addo becomes first Ghanaian coach to win a match at the World Cup

Otto Addo 2?resize=612%2C408&ssl=1 Black Stars coach, Otto Addo

Mon, 28 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Coach Otto Addo became the first Ghanaian coach to win a match at the World Cup after the Black Stars beat South Korea 3-2 at the Education City Stadium.

Ghana's four previous wins at the World Cup were under Serbian coaches Ratomir Dukovic and Milovan Rajevac who won two matches each with the Black Stars.

Ratomir Dukovic led Ghana to beat the Czech Republic and USA at the 2006 World Cup while Milovan Rajevac guided Ghana to beat Serbia and USA at the 2010 World Cup

Coach Kwesi Appiah who was the first Ghanaian coach to lead Ghana to a World Cup tournament failed to win a match at the 2014 World Cup.

The victory which was the first for a Ghanaian coach was also the first time Ghana had scored 3 goals at the World Cup tournament.

Mohammed Kudus who was one of the best Ghanaian players on the pitch scored twice in the game to give Ghana the win.

Mohammed Salisu scored the first goal for the Black Stars with a cross from Jordan in the 24th minute from a corner kick.

Cho Gue-sung scored twice in the game to cancel Ghana's double in the first half.

JNA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ghana's likely starting XI against South Korea
Bawumia's previous commercial flight on Africa World Airlines
Hopeson Adorye speaks after losing job
World Cup 2022: Ex-England striker insists penalty against Ghana in Portugal game was a wrong call
I was not disrespectful towards Ronaldo with my goal celebration - Osman Bukari
Player Ratings: Andre, Kudus shine, Jordan disappoints as Black Stars fall to Portugal
The five reasons behind Ghana’s 3-2 defeat to Portugal at 2022 World Cup
Economic crisis not due to mismanagement – Ken Ofori-Atta
22 years in New York has been tough - Musician Getty of Getty & Friends fame
Jackie Appiah trends again with GH¢12,640 Casablanca shirt after plush mansion went viral
Related Articles: