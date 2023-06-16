Otto Addo delivers lecture on coaching at UEFA Assist Technical Development programme

Coach Otto-Addo delivering the lecture at UEFA Assist Technical Development programme

Former Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo delivered a lecture on Thursday, June 15, during the ongoing UEFA Assist Technical Development programme.

The programme was held at the Swiss Spirits Alisa Hotel in Accra.



During the lecture, Coach Otto Addo shared his experience on top-level coaching, talent identification, coaching techniques, technical philosophy, coaching principles and talent management.



The ongoing UEFA Assist Technical Development programme in Accra started on Monday and is expected to end on Friday, June 16.



The training for Ghanaian coaches is led by UEFA Consultant Roger Meichtry, with the support of Technical Director Bernhard Lippert and Director of Coach Education Professor Joseph Kwame Mintah.

It is part of the efforts by the Ghana FA to build the capacity of Ghanaian coaches and equip them with the necessary skills and knowledge to elevate the game at all levels.



Coaches participating in the UEFA Assist Technical Development programme include Baba Nuhu Mallam, Dr. Prosper Nateh-Ogum, Samuel Boadu, Anita Wiredu-Mintah, Anokye Charles Frimpong, Yussif Basigi, Winfred Dormon, Yaw Preko, Kasim Mingle, Laryea Kingston, and Maxwell Konadu.



The others are Fatawu Salifu, Nana Kwaku Agyemang, Joyce Boatey-Agyei, Abdul Karim Zito, Nana Joe Adarkwa, Linda Prah, Bernice Adu Twumwaa Kyeremeh and Sandra Boakye.