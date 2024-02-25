Otto Addo doesn't deserve to coach Black Stars again - Charles Taylor

Otto Addo and Charles Taylor

Former Black Stars forward, Charles Taylor has said the GFA would be making a mistake if they appoint Otto Addo as the next Black Stars head coach.

The Ghana Premier League legend claims that the German-based trainer had a dreadful first spell with the Black Stars and hence does not deserve to be handed the position again.



Charles Taylor holds that the only justification for Otto Addo being a good coach is qualifying Ghana for the World Cup, which he thinks the team did not play entirely well.



"Otto Addo doesn't deserve to be a Black Stars coach ever again. These are the things when we say, some people feel we are hating. He's been there before, so we know him. They always talk about the Ghana-Nigeria game, that he qualified us for the World Cup. In that game, did we play any better?"



"Why didn't it reflect at the World Cup? Was he not in charge of the team at the World Cup? He was even in a hurry to return to Dortmund. Ghanaians, it seems we forget things easily," he told Angel TV.



The former Asante Kotoko player's assertion is in reaction to reports that Otto Addo is the favourite for the vacant Black Stars coaching role after scoring the highest point during his interview.



TWI NEWS

The report also suggests that the Ghana Football Association look to appoint a technical team made up of former Black Stars players headed by Otto Addo.



Michael Essien is said to be the first deputy, Asamoah Gyan the second deputy and team manager, and Adam Kwarasey the goalkeeper's trainer.



Watch Charles Taylor's remarks about Otto Addo's reported appointment below:







EE/NOQ