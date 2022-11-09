0
Otto Addo drops youngster Felix Afena Ohene-Gyan from Black Stars World Cup squad

Wed, 9 Nov 2022 Source: dailymailgh.com

Black Stars coach Otto Addo has excluded young forward Felix Afena Ohene-Gyan from the Ghana squad for the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament.

The Ghana gaffer has dropped the youngster over lack of playing time at the club level this season.

Afena-Gyan was a key part of Ghana’s team that beat the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the 2022 World Cup playoffs on the away goal rule to book a place in the FIFA Mundial.

He left AS Roma this summer for enough playing time at the newly promoted team US Cremonese in the Italy Serie A.

Unfortunately, the young attacker has not hit the ground running at his new club which has caused him a place in the final squad.

Ghana are in the same group as Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea in Group H.

