Otto Addo highlights strengths, weaknesses of Kudus Mohammed

Black Stars midfielder, Kudus Mohammed

Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo, has pointed out the strengths and weaknesses of two-goal hero Kudus Mohammed.

Kudus inspired the Black Stars to a 3-2 win against South Korea by scoring a brace in the game.



While analyzing Kudus during his post-match, he said the Ajax man's strengths are pace and his intelligence about the game.



"He's a good character," said coach Otto Addo. "He's a very good guy who one against one is fast. He has very good game intelligence.



He, however, entreated the youngster to improve on his defensive duties.



"He has to work more defensively, this is for sure, but he is on the right track to be a great, great player," he added.

Kudus Mohammed won man-of-the-match for his performance against South Korea.



With his brace, he became the first Ghanaian player to score a brace in a World Cup match.



At 22 years and 118 days old, he has also become the second youngest African to score at the World Cup after Nigeria striker Ahmed Musa (21 years 254 days) in 2014.



EE/BOG