Otto Addo makes two changes in Ghana line up to face Uruguay

Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo has made two changes in his lineup to face Uruguay in the Group H decider fixture at the Al Janoub.
Alidu Seidu and Baba Rahman all start replacing Tariq Lamptey and Baba Rahman who started in the 3-2 win against South Korea.
Ghana XI: Ati-Zigi; Seidu, Amartey, Salisu, B. Rahman; Partey, Abdul Samed, Kudus; A. Ayew, J. Ayew, Williams.
The winner of the tie will progress to the last 16. However, if Uruguay win they would need Portugal to either draw or beat South Korea.
The game is set for 15:00 GMT kick-off time.
